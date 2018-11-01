  • KPIX 5On Air

MILPITAS (CBS SF) – A tractor trailer transporting dirt has overturned at the Dixon Landing Road exit on northbound I-880 in Milpitas Thursday afternoon, blocking two lanes.

Shortly after 11 a.m., CHP reported that there the overturned trailer had spilled dirt on the roadway and that the driver was pinned in the cab of the vehicle and required extraction.

There was no word on the drivers condition, but the vehicle had been righted by work crews shortly after 1 p.m.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area. There is no estimated time to reopen the roadway.

