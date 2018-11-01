SACRAMENTO (AP) — Ahead of the midterm elections, President Donald Trump is tweeting a video alleging Democrats were responsible for allowing a convicted cop killer into the U.S. But he’s providing no evidence supporting his claim.

The video is reminiscent of the infamous 1988 “Willie Horton” ad used against Democratic presidential candidate Michael Dukakis and condemned as racist.

Trump highlighted the case of Luis Bracamontes, a twice-deported immigrant from Mexico sentenced to death in California for killing two Sacramento County deputies.

The spot includes expletives uttered by Bracamontes during his trial professing regret at not killing more officials.

It is outrageous what the Democrats are doing to our Country. Vote Republican now! https://t.co/0pWiwCHGbh pic.twitter.com/2crea9HF7G — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2018

The captioned reads: “Illegal immigrant, Luis Bracamontes, killed our people!” It adds: “Democrats let him into our country…Democrats let him stay.”

The video includes scenes of a migrant “caravan,” warning, “Who else would Democrats let in?” Trump provides no evidence linking Democrats to Bracamontes.

