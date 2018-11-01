Filed Under:Campaign 2018, Caravan, Cop Killer, Luis Bracamontes, President Donald Trump, Sacramento, Trump Immigration

SACRAMENTO (AP) — Ahead of the midterm elections, President Donald Trump is tweeting a video alleging Democrats were responsible for allowing a convicted cop killer into the U.S. But he’s providing no evidence supporting his claim.

The video is reminiscent of the infamous 1988 “Willie Horton” ad used against Democratic presidential candidate Michael Dukakis and condemned as racist.

Trump highlighted the case of Luis Bracamontes, a twice-deported immigrant from Mexico sentenced to death in California for killing two Sacramento County deputies.

The spot includes expletives uttered by Bracamontes during his trial professing regret at not killing more officials.

The captioned reads: “Illegal immigrant, Luis Bracamontes, killed our people!” It adds: “Democrats let him into our country…Democrats let him stay.”

The video includes scenes of a migrant “caravan,” warning, “Who else would Democrats let in?” Trump provides no evidence linking Democrats to Bracamontes.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s