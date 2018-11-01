SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — An 18-year-old woman was hospitalized after four other women allegedly attacked her with a plastic spork at a restaurant in downtown San Francisco early Thursday morning, police said.

The attack occurred around 3:50 a.m. at a 24-hour eatery in the 800 block of Mission Street.

According to police, when the victim began fighting with the suspects, the four then held her down and began cutting her face with a spork. They also stole the victim’s cellphone before fleeing, police said.

The victim suffered cuts to her face and she was taken to a hospital for her injuries, which are not considered life-threatening.

Officers were unable to locate the suspects, all described as women between 18 and 20 years old, police said.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.