OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Fire units in Oakland have put out a fire that was burning at a homeless encampment under I-880 near the 23rd Avenue overpass, according to reports.

The fire was reported at East 12th Street and 23rd Avenue, near Interstate Highway 880, at 12:28 p.m., according to fire officials.

The fire was put out by about 1 p.m. Fire officials have not said whether anyone has been injured or if there are any road closures.

The fire put a massive plume of black smoke into the sky that was visible from San Francisco and other parts of the Bay Area. A number Twitter users posted images of the plume.

Anyone know where this fire is? This picture was taken from the Bay in Alameda… Looking towards Coast Guard Island. #fire #oakland pic.twitter.com/YADLV2a0cd — Roberta Gonzales (@RoGonzalesTV) November 2, 2018

There have been other fires at the homeless camp and on Oct. 22 51-year-old Marcus Haynes was fatally shot at the camp.

