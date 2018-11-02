SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A film that tells the story of the first AIDS ward in the nation that opened during the 1980s at SF General will get its world premiere at the Castro Theatre this weekend.

The Castro will feature the new documentary “5-B” as part of SFFILM’s mini-festival Doc Stories 2018.

The documentary’s title refers to the ward at San Francisco General Hospital that was designed to deal with the AIDS epidemic. The unit’s nurses placed an emphasis on humanity and consideration of holistic well-being that was a small miracle in the midst of a devastating crisis and the ensuing panic about risk and infection.

Former KPIX 5 reporter Hank Plante and some of the footage used in his stories about the AIDS crisis are featured in the film.

The documentary will be screened at the Castro on Sunday November 4 at 7:30 p.m. as the closing film for Doc Stories 2018. Director Dan Krauss and additional special guests are expected to attend.

For more tickets and information, visit the SFFILM Doc Stories 2018 web site.