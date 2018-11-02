A fire in downtown San Jose sent a plume of smoke into the evening sky Nov. 2, 2018. (CBS)

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — All lanes of southbound Interstate 880 in San Jose were shut down Friday evening because of a brush fire, California Highway Patrol officials said.

The fire was reported at about 6:20 p.m. just south of North First Street, which is near Mineta San Jose International Airport.

CHP officials said no estimate exists for when the lanes will reopen. A Sig-alert was issued at 6:39 p.m.

Two lanes of northbound 880 near Coleman Avenue are closed. One lane is open, CHP officials said.

