PALO ALTO (AP) — California Gov. Jerry Brown is making a rare campaign appearance to oppose a measure that would roll back transportation investments under his watch.

Brown gave a short speech Friday during a rally at a Silicon Valley park near the notoriously congested Highway 101. It is likely to be among his last as governor he winds down his final eight years in office.

In a 90-second speech, Brown said that “killing Proposition 6” is the thing to do and that the measure was cooked up by “shady politicians.”

Proposition 6 would repeal increases in gas taxes and vehicle fees Brown championed last year to fund $52 billion in transportation projects over a decade.

Critics say the taxes are overkill in an expensive state where families are already struggling to get by.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.