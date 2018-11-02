OAKLAND (PIX 5) – Officials with the Marriott Hotel in Oakland confirmed Friday that they have reached a tentative agreement with workers at the East Bay location while the hotel workers’ strike continues in San Francisco.

The workers at the Oakland Marriott plan to vote on the proposed contract Friday night.

Ty Hudson from Local 2850 said there are about 200 workers from the Oakland Marriott Hotel who are voting on new contract.

Hudson said if they approve the agreement, hotel employees will be back to work Saturday.

Hudson said they still support all the other workers who are still on strike, but will not release any details on the tentative agreement until all the other unions have settled.

But back in San Francisco, representatives for Local 2 tell KPIX 5 the sides remain far apart when it comes to wages and health care.

As the strike entered its 30th day, officials in San Francisco did what they could to encourage a compromise. On Friday, San Francisco Board of Supervisors have called a special hearing to work towards a resolution.

Hundreds of hotel workers showed up at the hearing, filling the hallways of San Francisco City Hall as they made their way into the supervisors’ chambers.

Supervisor Hillary Ronen noted that Marriott’s CEO Arne Sorensen declined her invitation to participate.

It was quite clear whose side the board was on. Supervisors noted that low-income housing starts at $55,000 a year while the union says the average Marriott employee makes $44,000.

Dozens of hotel workers gave emotional testimony explaining why they say one job at Marriott isn’t enough to support a family.

In addition to money, many cited health care concerns and inconsistent schedules.

In a joint letter, the mayors of both San Francisco and Oakland have urged Marriott to end the strike.

Marriott official said they are set to return to the bargaining table on November 12th.

While Sorenson was unable to attend, he did send a response to Supervisor Ronen.

“While we respect our associates’ rights to voice their opinions and participate in demonstrations. We are disappointed that Unite Here has chosen to resort to a strike,” the statement read.