2 Children Abducted by Mother in San Jose. (Source: San Jose Police Dept)

SAN JOSE (KPIX) — San Jose police have issued an alert about a parental abduction.

It happened Friday afternoon during a supervised visit with a social worker at Emma Prusch Park.

Police say the mother left with her one-year-old son while the social worker was in the restroom. The mother’s 11-year-old daughter then disappeared while the social worker was searching.

Police say the mother is thought to be driving a gray minivan or SUV.

