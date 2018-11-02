OAKLAND (CBS SF) — An Oakland city council candidate says someone is spraying swastikas and other hate messages on his campaign signs and he’s begun to worry about the safety of his family.

Joseph Tanios has stayed quiet about the graffiti threats for weeks, but the incidents have increased and he’s started to worry for his family’s sake.

“This has made me think what is next?” he told KPIX 5. “I’m very concerned. I watch my back … I check on my kids more often … it’s worrisome.”

Tanios said the vandalism did not represent the values of Oakland — a city where he has lived and raised his two daughters the past 22 years.

“I love Oakland,” he said. “I grew up in Oakland. I made it home.”

Tanios doesn’t know why or who would be targeting him specifically.

“I’m crushed – crushed,” he said. “Emotionally and mentally.”

But he said his campaign will go on.

“I didn’t want to quit, but I have second thoughts and I’m questioning who would want to target me – why?” he said.