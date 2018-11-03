SAN JOSE (KPIX) — An Amber Alert has been issued by the California Highway Patrol on behalf of the San Jose police who are looking for a mother who allegedly kidnapped her two children during a supervised visit with a social worker on Friday.

Investigators said she and the children were believed to be traveling in a dark gray 2012 Mini Cooper with California license plate number 6UWL251. They may be headed to Colorado Springs, Colorado.

If seen, people are advised to call 911.

On Friday, a child protective services social worker was supervising a 5:22 p.m. visit between the mother and her one-year-old son and 11-year-old daughter at Emma Prusch Park in east San Jose.

Investigators said the social worker took the 11-year-old girl to the restroom and when she exited the restroom, the mother and boy were missing.

While the social worker was looking for the mother and boy, the 11-year-old girl went missing.

Moreira was described as a Hispanic female, standing 5-foot-4, weighing 120 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes and medium build. She was wearing a black tank top and black leggings with neon stripes.

The children were identified as 11-year-old Priscilla Penaloza, who was light brown/blond hair with pink tips, standings 4-foot-7 and weighs 80 pounds. She was wearing a green jacket with fur on the hood and black Adidas pants.

Her brother, Alexander Penaloza, has black hair, weighing about 24 pounds and was wearing a grey puffy coat, blue jeans and black vans.

The San Jose police asked the the public to call “911” with any urgent information. Anyone with information that is not urgent may contact the San Jose Police Department’s Robbery Unit at 408-277-4166.