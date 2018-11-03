  • KPIX 5On Air

Filed Under:Daylight Saving Time

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX/AP) – It’s time to usher out daylight saving time in California and across most of the United States.

The shift means it’s lighter earlier in the morning, and darkness on the edge of town comes sooner in the evening.

Daylight savings time ends Sunday at 2 a.m. People should reset their clocks an hour earlier before going to bed Saturday night.

It means an extra hour of sleep, perchance to dream, for one night.

Hawaii, American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and most of Arizona don’t observe daylight saving time, so no need to change the clocks in those places.

Daylight saving time returns at 2 a.m. local time on Sunday, March 10, 2019.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

