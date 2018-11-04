WALNUT CREEK (CBS SF) — The connector from eastbound Highway 24 to northbound Interstate 680 in Walnut Creek reopened after a fatal multiple-vehicle traffic collision forced its closure early Sunday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said the collision occurred around 1:21 a.m. and all lanes were clear around 4:10 a.m. At least one person has died and the collision involved at least two vehicles, with one of them catching on fire. There are no other reported injuries.

No further information was immediately available.

