SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Officers have reopened Bryant Street between Seventh and Eighth streets Monday afternoon in San Francisco after a suspicious package briefly closed the area.

Around 11:55 a.m., the San Francisco Department of Emergency Management had asked the public to avoid the area due to police activity.

A police bomb squad vehicle was at the scene and around 12:25 p.m., officers reopened Bryant Street to vehicle traffic.

California Highway Patrol officials had also said that the Eighth Street on-ramp to eastbound Interstate Highway 80 and the Bay Bridge was closed as a result of the police activity. The on-ramp, however, reopened at 12:32 p.m.

Police were not immediately available to comment on the incident.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.