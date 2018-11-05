  • KPIX 5On Air

Filed Under:Chase, CHP, Crime, Oakland, Police

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A high-speed vehicle pursuit on Highway 880 Monday ended with with the suspect careening his car into a canal near High Street, authorities said.

The California Highway Patrol said the chase began with an attempted traffic stop by the Castro Valley CHP officers. Instead of pulling over, the suspect in a silver sefan fled at a high rate of speed.

The chase went from 680 to 880 and headed northbound into Oakland. The suspect attempted to exit the freeway at High Street, but lost control and crashed into
a canal that parallels the freeway.

The suspect was taken into custody and was being booked into the Alameda County Jail. He did not suffer any serious injuries in the crash.

