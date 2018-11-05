Comments
MOUNTAIN VIEW (CBS SF) — A fatal collision involving a female pedestrian and a vehicle was reported by Mountain View Police at around 6:45 p.m. Monday evening.
The incident occurred at the intersection of Charleston Road and Huff Ave, not far from Google’s headquarters.
Mountain View Police Department’s traffic team arrived to the scene and found that the pedestrian suffered fatal injuries from the collision.
Officials advise motorists to anticipate further traffic delays in the area as the street remains closed while the area is cleared.