MOUNTAIN VIEW (CBS SF) — A fatal collision involving a female pedestrian and a vehicle was reported by Mountain View Police at around 6:45 p.m. Monday evening.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Charleston Road and Huff Ave, not far from Google’s headquarters.

#Mountain View , Charleston Rd. at Huff Avenue will be closed indefinitely due to a deadly accident. — KCBS Radio – The Traffic Leader (@KCBSAMFMTraffic) November 6, 2018

Mountain View Police Department’s traffic team arrived to the scene and found that the pedestrian suffered fatal injuries from the collision.

UPDATE: It is with a heavy heart that we can confirm this is now a fatal collision. Our traffic team is responding to the scene to take over the investigation. The street will remain shut down while our team works to clear the area. Please continue to anticipate traffic delays. pic.twitter.com/voh5HpGpWk — Mountain View Police (@MountainViewPD) November 6, 2018

Officials advise motorists to anticipate further traffic delays in the area as the street remains closed while the area is cleared.