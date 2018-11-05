SAN RAFAEL (KPIX 5) — Sheriff’s deputies in Marin County confirmed Monday afternoon they have taken the alleged gunman in a fatal early morning shooting at a San Rafael detox center into custody.

Police had been searching for the gunman near Smith Ranch Road and Silveira Parkway about a mile away from the detox center ever since the shooting at the Helen Vine Detox Center located just north of the San Rafael city limits early Monday.

Breaking: suspect is in custody in the San Rafael Helen Vine detox center shooting. Police say it’s a male shooter. More information to be released this afternoon — Susie Steimle (@SusieKPIX) November 5, 2018

The suspect was taken into custody late Monday morning or early Monday afternoon, sheriff’s Sgt. Michael Brovelli said. More details were not immediately available.

When Marin County Sheriff’s deputies got the initial call, they were told that three staff members had been shot. Two victims — a man and a woman — were quickly taken to Marin General Hospital to be treated for gunshot wounds. A third victim — a man — died at the scene.

The condition of the two surviving victims has not been released.

For people who live in the area, the fatal shooting and subsequent suspect search were alarming.

“Yeah, it was so shocking. It was so bad. I heard about it right now. It’s pretty bad,” said Omme Abajorga, who lives near the center. “But the city is so quiet and everything, it’s so good. That’s why I moved around here.”

“When deputies arrived, they searched the scene and searched the area with the assistance of CHP helicopter,” said Marin County Sheriff’s Sgt Michael Brovelli. “They were unable to locate the suspect. The suspect fled the scene. The immediate area is secure.”

Smith Ranch Road remains open during the investigation, but the entrance to the center off Silveira Parkway has been blocked off.

Shortly before 12:30 p.m., Marin County Sheriff’s Office detectives announced they had developed a lead on a possible suspect in the shooting and assured the public there is currently no threat to the community.

The sheriff’s office declined to release the name of the suspect or identify the victims.

According to its website, the Helen Vine Detox Center is a licensed, 26-bed, co-ed residential detoxification program that helps people overcome drug and alcohol addiction.

KPIX 5 reached out to the detox center several times for a comment, but did not hear back.