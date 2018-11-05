SAN RAFAEL (CBS SF) – At least one person has died, two others have been injured and a suspect is not in custody following a shooting at the Helen Vine Detox Center in unincorporated Marin County early Monday morning, according to sheriff’s officials.

The shooting was first reported around 1:33 a.m. at the center located at 301 Smith Ranch Road just north of the San Rafael city limit, according to Sgt. Michael Brovelli. Deputies arrived to find three people – two men and a woman – suffering from gunshot wounds.

Brovelli said one of the men who was shot has died. The other two who were shot have been transported to a hospital, but their conditions weren’t immediately available.

According to Brovelli, the scene is secure but the suspect fled the scene. No suspect information is available at this time.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.