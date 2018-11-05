SONOMA COUNTY (CBS SF) – Santa Rosa Fire Department units were dispatched to the Sonoma County Jail Monday morning after an inmate purposely set a fire at the jail, according to authorities.

At about 10 a.m. Monday morning, an inmate in a common area of the Male Special Module at the Sonoma County Jail — a special housing unit designed for inmates that are segregated from the general population for various reasons – spread soap on the floor and started two small fires.

The fires created smoke and set off fire alarms in the area. The jail’s sprinkler system put out the fire and the jail staff quickly took the inmate into custody.

Inmates in the housing unit were evacuated to other units. While all inmates were safe, at least five were being transported and treated at local hospitals for smoke inhalation.

Firefighters were dispatched to a medical aid at the Sonoma County Adult Detention Facility at 10AM this morning. An inmate had set a fire in his cell causing heavy smoke conditions in the cell block. Additional resources were immediately requested. The fire was quickly contained pic.twitter.com/O0hWjGtC5I — Santa Rosa Fire Department (@SantaRosaFire) November 5, 2018

The Santa Rosa Fire Department responded to the scene to provide medical aid as well as assist with the fire cleanup and investigation.

Santa Rosa Fire Department officials said some correctional deputies also were taken to a hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation.

There were no significant injuries reported at this time. Authorities did not say what additional charges the inmate who set the fires could be facing.