SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – Lowe’s Home Improvement stores in San Jose and South San Francisco with under-performing sales are among 51 in the U.S. and Canada that will close in the coming months, company officials announced Monday.

The stores at 750 Newhall Drive in San Jose and 720 Dubuque Ave. in South San Francisco are among four in California and 20 nationwide that will close by Feb. 1. There are also 31 in Canada that will close, according to the company.

Employees at the stores will be provided opportunities to transition to similar roles at another Lowe’s store nearby. Company officials said the majority of the impacted stores are within 10 miles of another Lowe’s store.

“While decisions that impact our associates are never easy, the store closures are a necessary step in our strategic reassessment as we focus on building a stronger business,” Lowe’s president and chief executive officer Marvin Ellison said in a statement.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.