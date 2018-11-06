WATCH LIVE :Campaign 2018 Election Night Coverage
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — When it comes to the midterm elections in 2018, California is “boring,” according to former San Francisco mayor Willie Brown.

Mr. Brown was the emcee at the Presidio Officers Club where Senator Diane Feinstein held her election party on Tuesday night.

In an interview before Senator Feinstein spoke, political insider Brown was true to form, telling KPIX 5, “California will be boring.”

“Democrats will win everything except maybe one seat, and that is the Insurance Commissioner,” said Brown. “Everything else will be Democrat, hands down including the number of seats needed to help Speaker Pelosi — it’s all good!”

