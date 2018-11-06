SACRAMENTO (AP) — California voters have approved $2 billion in bond funding to house homeless people with mental illness.

Returns early Wednesday morning show Proposition 2 with 59 percent of the vote.

Lawmakers approved the bonds in 2016 with plans to repay them using funds from a tax on millionaires that voters approved in 2004. But the funds became tied up in court because of a lawsuit that argues voters approved the tax to fund mental health services, not housing.

Lawmakers and the governor decided to resolve the legal dispute by taking the issue to voters.

Another housing bond measure also appears to be winning. Preliminary returns show Proposition 1 leading with 52 percent of the vote. It would fund housing for the poor and veterans.