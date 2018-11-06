California gubernatorial Democratic candidate Gavin Newsom, left, laughs with State Sen. Holly Mitchel, center, and assembly woman Autumn Burke, right, D-Los Angeles during a campaign stop at CJ's Cafe on Monday, Nov. 5, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Democratic Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom of California was elected governor Tuesday night, defeating Republican businessman John Cox.

With 16 percent of precincts reporting, Newsom had a commanding lead over Cox with 56 percent of the vote to Cox’s 44 percent.

Newsom was strongly favored over Cox in a state where the GOP has 3.8 million fewer registered voters.

The job is open because Democrat Jerry Brown is termed out. The 80-year-old Brown has been governor for 16 years, first from 1975 to 1983 and then again starting in 2011 after completing a remarkable political comeback.

Newsom’s victory Tuesday means one harsh critic of President Donald Trump — current Gov. Brown — will be replaced by another in the nation’s most populous state.

Under Brown, California has taken a combative stance against Trump and his policies on immigration, health care and the environment. Newsom, 51, has pledged to continue the battle, while trying to bring about universal health care and help impoverished children.

Cox, 63, a lawyer and investor living in the San Diego area, hammered relentlessly on California’s high cost of living, for which he blamed Newsom and the Democrats who control the Legislature and every statewide office. He pledged to cut taxes and roll back environmental laws that he says delay housing construction.

