Filed Under:Brisbane, Fire, Recology, Recycling, San Francisco

BRISBANE (CBS SF) – A fire is burning at a recycling center in Brisbane, according to San Francisco fire officials.

Smoke from fire at the Recology facility at 501 Tunnel Ave. is visible from the southern end of San Francisco, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.

A Recology spokesman did not immediately return a request for more information.

San Francisco fire officials are warning residents to keep doors and windows closed to limit exposure to smoke.

