SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) — A 30-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a hatchet attack last week on a 56-year-old man, San Leandro police said Tuesday.

Trevor Vee, a transient with ties to Berkeley, was taken into custody on Friday, said San Leandro police Lt. Issac Benabou.

Police were first alerted to the attack early Thursday morning, when the victim showed up at a San Leandro hospital with a serious wound on his forehead and a fractured skull, Benabou said.

Vee is suspected of attacking the victim, who is also a transient, in the 1600 block of Alvarado Street, according to police. Video surveillance from a nearby business shows a male suspect and a female friend assaulting the victim, Benabou said.

A description was released and on Friday, patrol officers located the suspect and woman at a gas station in the 1100 block of East 14th Street, a few blocks from the crime scene.

Vee was charged Monday by the Alameda County District Attorney with assault with a deadly weapon to include great bodily injury, with several felony enhancement charges. He is scheduled to return to court on Nov. 13 to enter a plea.

Vee, a third-strike offender, is in custody at Santa Rita Jail.

