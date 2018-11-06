SAN RAFAEL (CBS SF) — A man who was fatally shot at the Helen Vine Recovery Center has been identified by the Marin County Sheriff’s Office as Nathan Lamont Hill, a 52-year-old Vallejo resident.

Hill and two other people were shot at about 1:30 a.m. Monday at the center at 291 Smith Ranch Road north of San Rafael. The two victims who survived the shootings have been identified as Brittney Kehaulani McCann, 30, of Marin City and Anthony Dominguez Mansapit, 32, an employee at the center.

The pair were taken with life-threatening injuries to Marin General Hospital.

Investigators said McCann had been dating the suspected gunman Davance Lamar Reed. He was the subject of an intense manhunt following the shooting and captured after a pursuit Monday morning.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said their pursuit of Reed started when a Hyundai Elantra without a rear license plate or left rear brake light was spotted weaving on northbound U.S. Highway 101 in Sonoma County.

The pursuit ended when Reed ran over a spike strip on the highway near Golf Course Drive. The 37-year-old transient was arrested on suspicion of felony evading law enforcement and vehicle code infractions.

The Hyundai was registered to a Brentwood woman who had given it to her sister, who then gave it to her nephew, later identified as Hill, who had been slain at the center in Marin County.

Sonoma County sheriff’s deputies did not know when they booked Reed into county jail that he was the suspect in the Marin County shootings, only learning that a couple of hours afterward, sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Spencer Crum said.

Marin County sheriff’s officials said Reed made admissions in jail that tied him to the recovery center shootings.