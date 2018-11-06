OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Campaign workers for incumbent Oakland mayor Libby Schaaf spent the day hitting the streets, making calls, waving signs and urging people to get out and vote.

Schaaf was considered the favorite. Her signs were emblazoned with the words “Oakland Tough” alluding to her willingness to take on thorny issues like homelessness and immigration.

She went head-to-head with President Donald Trump publicly and repeatedly.

Schaaf had high-profile endorsements from Senators Kamala Harris and Dianne Feinstein but her campaign says despite that momentum, they’re not getting ahead of themselves.

“We don’t take anything for granted and that has been our demeanor as a campaign and that has been the mayor’s demeanor as well,” said campaign manager Miles Gordon.

Schaaf is up against nine candidates. Two have made waves in this race including outspoken activist and radio host Cat Brooks and civil rights attorney Pamela Price.

Both candidates have cast themselves as the more progressive choice.