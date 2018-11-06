  • KPIX 5On Air

Bay Area, California, Election

Here’s how the local ballots and polling places for the November General Election.

Alameda County

Ballot:Click Here
Polling Places:Click Here

 

Contra Costa County
Ballot:Click Here
Polling Places:Click Here

 

Marin County
Ballot:Click Here
Polling Places:Click Here

 

Napa County
Ballot:Click Here
Polling Places:Click Here

 

Santa Clara County
Ballot:Click Here
Polling Places:Click Here

 

San Francisco County
Ballot:Click Here
Polling Places:Click Here

 

San Mateo County
Ballot:Click Here
Polling Places:Click Here

Solano County
Ballot:Click Here
Polling Places:Click Here

Sonoma County
Ballot:Click Here
Polling Places:Click Here

