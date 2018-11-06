SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Senator Dianne Feinstein was declared the victor in the U.S. Senate race. She was challenged by California Senator Kevin de Leon.

At her election party Tuesday night at the Presidio Officers Club, Senator Feinstein told a cheering crowd of supporters, “This is the greatest honor in my life.”

Feinstein has represented California for 25 years and serves on the Senate Judiciary Committee. She reflects on ‘The Year of the Woman’ in 1992 when she and Senator Barbara Boxer were elected from California.

“We broke the lock on power for women in the Senate in the United States,” she told the crowd. “The pride I take in seeing this institution grow, ripen and change is just enormous.”

Feinstein she was one of only 4 women in the Senate back then.

“So we are now up in the twenties and growing!”

Feinstein says the country has been “factionalized and trivialized with rhetoric” and that people must come together.

She also says there’s more work to do to make sure women have strong representation. She serves on the Senate judiciary committee.

She’s now the ranking Democrat and led the party’s efforts against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Feinstein has not declared victory. She says she is lucky to have such a supportive constituency.