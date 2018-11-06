SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — San Francisco voters passed Proposition C, the measure to tax big businesses in the city in an effort to help the city’s growing homeless population, on Tuesday night.

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff was a major proponent of the measure. He donated $8 million in personal and corporate contributions and personally campaigned for the measure to pass.

Prop C’s victory means the homeless will have a home & the help they truly need! Let the city come together in Love for those who need it most! There is no finish line when it come to helping the homeless. Thank you amazing supporters of Prop C! pic.twitter.com/0JOXCua1m1 — Marc Benioff (@Benioff) November 7, 2018

The measure will double the city’s current spending on homeless services.

San Francisco is currently spending around $385 million to alleviate the homeless problem, and Prop C will raise that figure to $685 million–this would equate to spending $1.85 million a day on the issue.

San Francisco mayor London Breed was an opponent of the measure.

“Just to be clear: It’s important that big companies making a lot of money in San Francisco pay their fair share. What I’m most concerned about is possibly the unintended consequences–on retail, on manufacturing and other businesses that don’t don’t make multi-billion dollars,” said Breed.

The big boost in funding for the measure provided by Benioff has raised the issue of corporate social responsibility to the public, but his contributions have also put him at odds with his follow tech titans.