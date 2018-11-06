SACRAMENTO (AP) — Californians are leaning against borrowing nearly $9 billion for California water projects in a state where water scarcity often pits city dwellers, farmers, anglers and environmentalists against one another.

About 53 percent of voters are opposing Proposition 3 Tuesday, with about 3.6 million votes counted.

The bond measure would set aside money for storage and dam repairs, watershed and fisheries improvements, and habitat protection and restoration.

Much of the $8.9 billion is earmarked for conservancies and state parks to restore and protect watersheds, and to nonprofits and local agencies for river parkways.

There also is money for providing safe drinking water.

The measure is backed by agricultural and water associations and groups devoted to conserving wetlands, fish and wildlife.

Opponents say it benefits special interests while siphoning money from other programs.

Meanwhile, a measure requiring all eggs sold in California come from cage-free hens by 2022 is leading in early returns.

Proposition 12 had about 59 percent of the vote after polls closed Tuesday with more than 3.5 million ballots counted.

The measure also would set new minimum requirements on the size of cages or pens that house breeding pigs and calves raised for veal. It also would ban the sale of veal, pork and eggs in California from farms that don’t comply.

Supporters say the measure is a step toward more humane farming practices. Opponents say it doesn’t go far enough.

Proposition 12 builds on Proposition 2, which passed in 2008.

That measure banned California farmers from keeping the same animals in tiny cages but lacked specific size requirements.

