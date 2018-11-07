The Girl Scouts of the United States of America filed a trademark infringement lawsuit on Monday against the Boy Scouts of America for dropping the word “boy” from its flagship program in an effort to attract girls.

In the complaint filed in Manhattan federal court, the Girl Scouts claim the program “does not have a right under either federal or New York law to use terms like scouts or scouting by themselves in connection with services offered to girls, or to rebrand itself as ‘the Scouts.'”

READ MORE AT CBSNEWS.COM