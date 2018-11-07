WASHINGTON (CBS SF) – House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi pledged to work with Republicans on a number of issues—among them building infrastructure and lowering prescription drug costs—after Democrats won control of the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday.

Pelosi, a San Francisco politician who has worked her way up in the Democratic Party, held a news conference Wednesday morning to discuss the midterm election.

She said Democrats won by focusing on healthcare and avoiding President Donald Trump’s heated rhetoric on immigration in the weeks leading up to the midterms.

“It was a great night for the American people,” Pelosi said. “We won because from the beginning we focused on healthcare.”

Pelosi said she spoke with Trump Tuesday night about issues the two can work together on.

• ALSO READ: Trump Backs Pelosi For House Speaker

One of those issues is rebuilding the nation’s infrastructure by building roads, schools and housing while also revamping the nation’s broadband networks.

“He talked about it during his campaign but didn’t come through on it during his first two years in office,” Pelosi said during the news conference.

Another issue Democrats would like to tackle, and that the President may support, is lowering prescription drug costs, Pelosi said.

“We hope to get that done now because that has a big impact on American families’ budgets,” she said.

But she also promised that House Democrats will check the president’s power, launching investigations and issuing subpoenas if necessary.

“We have a responsibility to honor our oversight responsibilities,” Pelosi said.

Pelosi is likely to become Speaker of the House, despite some calls for her to make way for new leadership.

Pelosi rejected those calls during the news conference.

“I think I’m the best person to go forward to unify and negotiate,” she said.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.