CAMPAIGN 2018:Bay Area, California Election Results
Filed Under:CHP, Closure, Highway 12, Solano County, traffic
Hwy 12 fire (Solano County CHP)

SOLANO COUNTY (CBS SF) — CHP in Solano County reported that a fire has shut down eastbound lanes of Highway 12 Thursday afternoon, according to authorities.

CHP officers tweeted a photo that showed some sort of vehicle on fire at the side of the road. The fire has closed Highway 12 between Walters Road and Nurse Slough Road.

Westbound Highway 12 remains open, according to CHP. Drivers should avoid the area. Authorities did not offer an estimated time to reopen the eastbound lanes.

