SOLANO COUNTY (CBS SF) — CHP in Solano County reported that a fire has shut down eastbound lanes of Highway 12 Thursday afternoon, according to authorities.

CHP officers tweeted a photo that showed some sort of vehicle on fire at the side of the road. The fire has closed Highway 12 between Walters Road and Nurse Slough Road.

Eastbound Hwy 12 is closed at Walters Road to Nurse Slough Road, for a fire. Westbound Hwy 12 is open. https://t.co/WqaPwSjjSU pic.twitter.com/kZxjZ6WSUQ — CHP SOLANO (@ChpSolano) November 8, 2018

Westbound Highway 12 remains open, according to CHP. Drivers should avoid the area. Authorities did not offer an estimated time to reopen the eastbound lanes.