NAPA (CBS SF) – An 18-year-old girl who grew up in Napa and attended Vintage High School was among the 12 victims killed in the mass shooting at a bar in Thousand Oaks late Wednesday night, KPIX 5 has learned.

A hooded Marine combat veteran dressed all in black entered a country bar and music venue in Southern California Wednesday evening and opened fire, killing 12 people and sending hundreds fleeing in panic before apparently taking his own life, authorities said Thursday.

The rampage took place at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks, about 40 miles northwest of Los Angeles. Authorities don’t yet have a motive for the shooting.

Housley was confirmed as one of the victims Thursday, according to a statement from her aunt and uncle, “Sister Sister” actress Tamera Mowry-Housley and former Fox News correspondent Adam Housley.

“Our hearts are broken…Alaina was an incredible young woman with so much life ahead of her and we are devastated that her life was cut short in this manner,” the couple said in the statement.

Flowers had been placed at the gate in front of the Napa home where Housley’s family lives.

Housley’s mother is a teacher at Vintage High School. Chaplains and grief counselors were reportedly on the school campus Thursday to provide emotional support for students.

District officials announced that they would be holding a short press conference at the school Thursday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. after school is out.

The Napa County Sheriff’s Office also issued a statement about the teen who lost her life in the senseless shooting.

“Alaina Housley (2018 Vintage High School Graduate) was a beautiful young woman full of life and ambition. She moved to Southern California to further her education so she could contribute to society, however her dreams were destroyed by a senseless act,” the statement read. “The fact that Alaina will never have an opportunity to fulfill her goals is heartbreaking.”

The statement went on to offer the Napa County Sheriff’s condolences to the Housley family as well as the family of Ventura County Sheriff’s Sergeant Ron Helus and the families of the other ten victims who died.