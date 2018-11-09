YOUNTVILLE (CBS SF) — It was a strange scene on an Autumn afternoon in Wine Country. People walking up and down Yountville’s main street wearing surgical masks.

Across the Bay Area, residents took precaution has the raging Camp Fire’s massive smoke plume had enveloped the region with a layer of unhealthy air.

Many residents awoke Friday with their homes filled with the smell of burning wood and air quality officials had issued a warning.

According to the federal EPA air quality site, Alameda had an unhealthy air index of 165 and a particle pollution measure of PM2.5

To put that in perspective, Beijing China has long been known as a city covered by a layer of unhealthy air. On Friday, the particle pollution measure in Beijing was also PM2.5.

Oakland resident Danny Wertheimer wore a surgical mask as he went for his Thursday evening walk in Oakland.

“I looked out my window and I saw the smoke filter in,” he said. “It looked bad. It’s the worse I’ve seen this year. It just came in so quickly.”

Joseph Hall said the smoke has left him gasping for air at times.

“There is ash in my mouth,” he said. “My mouth and my nose are dry as a bone.”

Officials for the Bay Area Air Quality Management District issued a smoke advisory Friday, warning that “heavy smoke from the fire is causing elevated levels of particulate pollution in the region and is especially impacting the North Bay and East Bay.”

“Stay inside with windows and doors until the smoke levels subside,” the agency warned.

The smoke was being driven into the Bay Area by east winds and the plume streams out hundreds of miles into the Pacific at 3,000 to 4,000 feet.

The poor air quality forced officials at Santa Rosa Junior College to cancel Friday classes.

“Due to projections that the air quality in Sonoma County will not improve by tomorrow, all #SRJC campuses and sites will be closed through Friday, Nov. 9 and all classed and activities will be canceled.”

Meanwhile, Santa Rosa police said their department had been inundated with calls as was Napa County’s fire dispatch center.