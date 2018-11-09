YOUNTVILLE (CBS SF) — Across the Bay Area, residents took precautions as the raging Camp Fire’s massive smoke plume engulfed the region with a layer of unhealthy air, forcing some North Bay Schools to close and numerous scheduled NCS playoff games to be postponed.

Many residents awoke Friday with their homes filled with the smell of burning wood and air quality officials had issued a warning.

According to the federal EPA air quality site, Alameda had an unhealthy air index of 165 and a particulate pollution measure of PM2.5, meaning there are particles that measure 2.5 microns across.

Early Friday afternoon, the North Coast Section took what officials called an “unprecedented” step by postponing 75 percent of scheduled playoff football games until Monday due to the unhealthy air.

The postponed games include Monte Vista at San Ramon Valley in Danville, San Leandro at California in San Ramon and Benicia at Bishop O’Dowd in Oakland. A total of 16 games were postponed.

Other games including Pittsburg and De La Salle in Concord on Friday night and Clayton Valley Charter and Liberty in Brentwood on Saturday night were not affected.

“We have some games that we are not altering because, frankly, all the data that we have shows that they’re going to be fine,” NCS Commissioner Gil Lemmon said. “We didn’t change them if we didn’t feel it was necessary. But in all the other games, the air quality is so poor that logistically we don’t want to wait until the last-minute.”

A full list of games scheduled for Friday and Saturday that have been postponed can be found online.

Oakland resident Danny Wertheimer wore a surgical mask as he went for his Thursday evening walk in Oakland.

“I looked out my window and I saw the smoke filter in,” he said. “It looked bad. It’s the worse I’ve seen this year. It just came in so quickly.”

Joseph Hall said the smoke has left him gasping for air at times.

“There is ash in my mouth,” he said. “My mouth and my nose are dry as a bone.”

Officials for the Bay Area Air Quality Management District issued a smoke advisory Friday, warning that “heavy smoke from the fire is causing elevated levels of particulate pollution in the region and is especially impacting the North Bay and East Bay.”

“Stay inside with windows and doors until the smoke levels subside,” the agency warned.

The smoke was being driven into the Bay Area by east winds and the plume streams out hundreds of miles into the Pacific at 3,000 to 4,000 feet.

The poor air quality forced officials at Santa Rosa Junior College and Sonoma State University to cancel Friday classes.

“Due to projections that the air quality in Sonoma County will not improve by tomorrow, all #SRJC campuses and sites will be closed through Friday, Nov. 9 and all classed and activities will be canceled,” said a statement from the community college.

“The air quality at Sonoma State University remains poor due to the fires in Butte County and is projected to stay at unhealthy levels at least through Friday. As a result, the decision has been made to cancel Friday classes and suspend normal business operations for the day,” said a statement from the CSU school.

Meanwhile, Santa Rosa police said their department had been inundated with calls as was Napa County’s fire dispatch center.

Schools were also closed across Sonoma County including: