SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Fire crews in San Francisco have controlled a two-alarm wildland fire that broke out Friday evening in Golden Gate Park, fire officials said.

The two-alarm fire was reported at 5:39 p.m. near the Polo Fields between Metson Road and Martin Luther King Drive.

Fire officials announced that there was no threat to structures or residential neighborhoods. At about 6:10 p.m., the main fire was contained as crews worked to put out a second fire that had broken out near the casting ponds.

By 6:30 p.m., the fire was fully contained.

San Francisco fire remained at the scene investigating a possible cause. There were no injuries reported in the fire.

