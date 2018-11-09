SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Fire crews in San Francisco have controlled a two-alarm wildland fire that broke out Friday evening in Golden Gate Park, fire officials said.

The two-alarm fire was reported at 5:39 p.m. near the Polo Fields between Metson Road and Martin Luther King Drive.

#110918WF2 2ND ALARM, GG PARK POLO FIELD, SF, btwn METSON RD and MARTIN LUTHER KING DR, 1739 hours AVOID AREA pic.twitter.com/o0yxMFGzIT — San Francisco Fire (@sffdpio) November 10, 2018

Fire officials announced that there was no threat to structures or residential neighborhoods. At about 6:10 p.m., the main fire was contained as crews worked to put out a second fire that had broken out near the casting ponds.

By 6:30 p.m., the fire was fully contained.

#110918WF2 UPDATE THIS 2nd Alarm Fire is FULLY contained with No structures No injuries and Fire will be under investigation 1830hrs pic.twitter.com/NfDwicrlmR — San Francisco Fire (@sffdpio) November 10, 2018

San Francisco fire remained at the scene investigating a possible cause. There were no injuries reported in the fire.

