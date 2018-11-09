The Woolsey Fire is seen looking towards the west valley area on November 9, 2018 in Porter Ranch, California. About 75,000 homes have been evacuated in Los Angeles and Ventura counties due to two fires in the region. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

MALIBU (AP) — A mandatory evacuation order for the entire city of Malibu has been reinstated as one of California’s major wildfires bears down on the enclave called home by many Hollywood stars.

A city-wide evacuation was ordered early Friday and then was scaled back. But it has been extended again to include all of Malibu, a city of about 13,000 stretching along 21 miles of coast west of Los Angeles.

