BREAKING:Latest On Camp Fire Burning In Butte County
  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMThe People's Court
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    5:00 PMKPIX 5 News @ 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Gavin Newsom, Gov. Gavin Newsom

SACRAMENTO (AP) — Former Hillary Clinton staffer Ann O’Leary will serve as chief of staff to Gov.-elect Gavin Newsom.

Newsom announced the news Friday. He also hired former California Department of Finance Director Ana Matosantos to be his cabinet secretary.

Newsom officially takes over as governor in January.

O’Leary will be Newsom’s highest ranking staffer and will help lead his transition team. She was a senior policy adviser to Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign. She also worked in former President Bill Clinton’s administration.

Matosantos will help the governor oversee state agencies in what is typically the second-highest ranking cabinet position. She served as finance director for both outgoing Gov. Jerry Brown and former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Newsom describes both women as talented public servants.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s