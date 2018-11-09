Map of earthquake that struck near Willits in Mendocino County on November, 9, 2018. (USGS)

WILLITS, Mendocino County (CBS SF) – A magnitude 3.8 earthquake struck the town of Willits in Mendocino County midday on Friday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The USGS reports the earthquake struck at 12:31 p.m., with the epicenter about 4 miles northeast of town.

Visitors to the USGS website from Lake and Mendocino County reported feeling light shaking. There are no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The earthquake comes as the area deals with high levels of air pollution, as smoke from the Camp Fire burning in Northern California drifts into the area. According to AirNow.gov, the level of PM2.5 particulate matter in Willits was at unhealthy levels as of noon.

