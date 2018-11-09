SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Assemblymember Phil Ting, D-San Francisco, announced Friday he plans on reintroducing a gun violence restraining order bill — vetoed twice now by Gov. Jerry Brown — in light of the mass shooting in Thousand Oaks.

On Wednesday, a gunman shot and killed 12 people at the Borderline Bar and Grill, including a Ventura County sheriff’s sergeant. The gunman also reportedly died in the shooting.

The bill would expand the list of people who can file for a gun violence restraining order, in which a person’s firearms are taken away for 21 days, or in some cases for up to a year, if they’re proven to be a lethal threat to themselves or someone else.

The current law allows only law enforcement and close family members to file for a gun violence restraining order. Ting’s bill would allow employers and coworkers to file, as well as the employees of high schools and colleges that the person in question has attended within the last six months.

The original bill was introduced in February, following a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida, which killed 17 students and faculty members and wounded 17 others.

With Brown’s term ending and Gavin Newsom set to be sworn-in as governor in January, Ting said he’s hopeful the bill can pass now.

“Gun Violence Restraining Orders are one of the most effective ways to prevent tragedies,” Ting said in a statement. “With an incoming governor who is open to sensible gun regulations, the Thousand Oaks shooting has compelled me to try again and reintroduce legislation that gives more people access to this lifesaving tool.”

Ting is set to reintroduce the legislation on Dec. 3 when the California state assembly meets again.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed