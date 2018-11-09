SAN MATEO (CBS SF) – Police in San Mateo on Thursday responded to a suspicious package addressed to U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier’s (D-Calif.) office.

On Thursday just after 1 p.m., officers with the San Mateo Police Department responded to an office park in the 100 block of Bovet Road on a report of a suspicious package addressed to Speier’s office.

The officers secured the scene and evacuated nearby offices.

A bomb squad responded to the scene and determined the package did not contain anything dangerous.

The incident also temporarily caused the closure of a portion of Bovet Road to vehicle and pedestrian traffic.

