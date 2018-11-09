BREAKING:Latest On Camp Fire Burning In Butte County
  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMKPIX 5 News at Noon with Kenny Choi and Michelle Griego
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMFace the Truth
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Jackie Speier, Rep. Jackie Speier, San Mateo, Suspicious Package
Rep. Jackie Speier (CBS)

SAN MATEO (CBS SF) – Police in San Mateo on Thursday responded to a suspicious package addressed to U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier’s (D-Calif.) office.

On Thursday just after 1 p.m., officers with the San Mateo Police Department responded to an office park in the 100 block of Bovet Road on a report of a suspicious package addressed to Speier’s office.

The officers secured the scene and evacuated nearby offices.

• ALSO READ: Pipe Bombs Suspect Makes 1st Court Appearance On Election Day

A bomb squad responded to the scene and determined the package did not contain anything dangerous.

The incident also temporarily caused the closure of a portion of Bovet Road to vehicle and pedestrian traffic.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s