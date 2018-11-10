PARADISE (KPIX) – A couple that lost their home in the Camp Fire has found a tiny piece of happiness in the midst of their devastating loss.

Jake Olsen’s home burned to the ground on Thursday.

In the rush to evacuate, his wife left behind her wedding ring.

Saturday, Olsen returned to the property to inspect the damage and look for his wife’s ring.

“So right here where it’s dug out, there used to be a counter top here with a sink,” he said indicating a section of the rubble. “She said that she had left it there so we just started digging and it was there. It’s just a miracle.”

A short time later, Olsen’s wife called to check in and he tearfully told her the good news.