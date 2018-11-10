BUTTE COUNTY (KPIX) – A family in Butte County is desperately searching for their 12-year-old girl.

Crystal Harmon went missing Thursday as residents fled the flames of the Camp Fire.

Crystal’s parents went to pick up their youngest from school while a family friend was picking up Crystal but they never reunited.

The Harmons say they’ve checked all the local shelters but there’s still no sign of her.

“Really wish you went home, but we’re really worried about you so please come back soon,” said her sister, Gracie Harmon.

While they say their home is destroyed the Harmon’s say they won’t stop looking until they find Crystal.