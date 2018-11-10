BREAKING:Latest On Camp Fire Burning In Butte County
WALNUT CREEK (CBS SF) – Five of six lanes of Interstate Highway 680 near the South Main Street interchange in Walnut Creek are blocked early Saturday night, the result of a five-vehicle accident there at about 6:45 p.m., the California Highway Patrol said.

Some minor injuries have been reported, the CHP said.

A SigAlert has been issued for the accident site, meaning lanes were expected to be closed there for at least 30 minutes and possibly longer. The CHP advises traffic using southbound I-680 through Walnut Creek to use other routes, including Main Street/Contra Costa Boulevard, through the area.

