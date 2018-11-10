Unite Here Local 2 members strike in front of Hotel St. Regis in San Francisco on October 4, 2018. (CBS)

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Striking Marriott hotel workers have ratified an agreement to end their 37-day labor dispute, union leaders announced Friday on social media.

No details about the agreement with Unite Here Local 19 in San Jose were immediately available. Marriott workers in Oakland ratified their contract earlier this month but hotel workers in San Francisco remain on strike.

“We congratulate our brothers and sisters in San Jose on a life-changing contract that makes one job enough for hotel workers,” Anand Singh, president of Unite Here Local 2 in San Francisco, said in a statement.

“We’ve always known that Marriott has the means to settle this strike, and we’re prepared to fight for as long it takes.

“It’s past time for Marriott to get serious about fair wages, affordable health care, safe workloads and job security for the 2,500 San Francisco workers who are now in their sixth week on strike.”

Marriott confirmed Saturday that the contract with San Jose workers has been ratified.

“We look forward to welcoming our associates back at work,” a company spokesman said in a statement.

Workers at the hotels went on strike to demand higher pay, more job security and smaller workloads.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed