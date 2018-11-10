President Donald Trump waves outside the Elysee Palace in Paris, Saturday, Nov.10, 2018. Trump is joining other world leaders at centennial commemorations in Paris this weekend to mark the end of World War I. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

WASHINGTON (CBS SF) — In a Saturday morning tweet from France, where President Donald Trump is attending centennial commemorations this weekend to mark the end of World War I, the president threatened to stop federal emergency funds to California because of what he called “gross mismanagement of the forests.”

“There is no reason for these massive, deadly and costly forest fires in California except that forest management is so poor. Billions of dollars are given each year, with so many lives lost, all because of gross mismanagement of the forests. Remedy now, or no more Fed payments!

