PETALUMA (CBS SF) — A 53-year-old man was found dead in the middle of a Petaluma street Saturday night, near a car that was still running, police said Sunday.

When officers arrived at 11:40 p.m., a passing motorist was trying to revive the man. The victim, whose name was not released, was lying on his back in the middle of northbound lanes of McDowell Boulevard, north of Scott Street, according to Petaluma police.

The victim’s car, a 2014 Mazda Miata, was still running and the door was open. It appears another car may have hit the man and kept going, police said.

Parts of the other car were found in the roadway. Traffic investigators are trying to determine its make and model.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or knows of a vehicle that recently sustained front-end and front underbody damage under suspicious circumstances is urged to contact Petaluma police at (707) 778-4372.

