SANTA CRUZ (CBS SF) — The Rincon Fire that closed Highway 9 and burned 17 acres north of Santa Cruz was fully contained Sunday evening, according to Cal Fire.

The brush fire started on November 3rd. California Highway Patrol issued severe traffic warnings for Highway 9 and at one point closed all lanes due to the fire’s advances.

The blaze prompted an evacuation advisory for the community of Paradise Park, a Masonic cottage community with about 400 residents.

Firefighters continued to mop up and patrol the affected area of the fire while reinforcing contingency lines. They will remain at the scene since the area is currently under a Red Flag Warning from the National Weather Service.

